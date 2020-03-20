Quiet weekend at the box office amid COVID-19 concerns

March 20, 2020

iStock/abse(NEW YORK) — Global concerns over COVID-19 have led film studios to delay the releases of many upcoming films.  One of them is A Quiet Place II, which was slated to open this weekend but has been postponed indefinitely.  The sequel to John Krasinski’s 2018 blockbuster, once again finds Krasinski’s wife, Emily Blunt, playing the matriarch of the Abbott family, who must try to navigate the horrific new world while keeping her kids — played by Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe — safe.

There are no other major movie releases slated to hit theaters at this time.

Opening in limited release on Friday:

Human Capital — This remake of the Italian film by Paolo Virzì, loosely based on the Stephen Amidon novel follows two different families whose lives collide when their children begin a relationship that leads to a tragic accident.  Starring Liev Schreiber, Marisa Tomei, Peter Sarsgaard, Maya Hawke, Alex Wolff, Betty Gabriel, Aasif Mandvi, Paul Sparks and Fred Hechinger.  Not rated.

