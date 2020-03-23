‘Queer Eye’ star Antoni Porowski and other celebs are fostering dogs during COVID-19 outbreak

Christopher Smith/Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — With people isolating themselves at home to help prevent the further spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, animal shelters are reporting a positive new trend: adopting and fostering rescue animals is on the rise.

People who simply don’t want to spend their days completely alone, but have to in order to protect their loved ones, are choosing to spend their isolation period with a furry new friend.

That said, celebrities such as Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski are also inspiring fans to open their homes and hearts by fostering shelter dogs.

The celebrity chef announced he is fostering an adorable beagle-pit bull mix named Neon, who comes from Austin Pets Alive. Porowski is completely smitten by the adorable Neon and cannot stop posting about their adventures on his Instagram stories. His most recent story features an innocent looking Neon who conveniently stopped barking once Antoni wrapped up his work.

Other famous faces, like Camila Mendes and Kyle Chandler also welcomed new additions to their homes to help them wait out the pandemic.

Mendes, who plays Veronica on the CW’s Riverdale, posted an adorable photo of her new “cuddly lil quarantine companion” named Truffle on Sunday and urged fans to “consider fostering a furry friend with all this time you’re spending at home!”

As for Chandler, Austin Pets Alive announced last week that the Friday Night Lights alum and his wife Kathryn stopped by with the intent of fostering a dog — but a little rescue named Clive “stole their hearts” and “they decided to adopt instead!”

Austin Pets Alive encourages those able to foster a dog or cat to contact their local animal shelter. It not only helps shelters that might be overwhelmed with rescues, but it is scientifically proven that pets help reduce stress by encouraging more interaction, laughter, and exercise.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.