Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey smashes Halloween pumpkins and declares, “It’s time!”

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Halloween is officially over, and you know what that means: Mariah Carey is giving us all permission to start celebrating Christmas.

In a video posted to social media Monday, we see three pumpkins spelling out “It’s not time.” Then we see Mariah in a red sparkly dress armed with a candy cane striped baseball bat. As the clock strikes midnight on November 1 and her holiday classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” starts to play, Mariah takes the bat and smashes the pumpkins.

“It’s time!” she says, as the video cuts to her decked out in full-on Christmas mode. We also see a flash of a present with “11/5” on it — a hint of something being released on that date, perhaps?

The clip ends with the message, “It’s time!!! To smash that pumpkin and treat it as pie…cause we still gotta get through Thanksgiving!!!”

