Quaternary Multiples! Huh?

Twins marry twins and have babies at the same time.
The sisters met husbands Josh and Jeremy in 2017
at the annual Twins Day festival.
The brothers proposed the following February,
and they got married in a joint wedding in 2018.
They live together in the same home recently shared they are both pregnant.
Brittany and Briana Salyers wrote in their announcement on Instagram
that their children won’t just be cousins,
but “full genetic siblings and quaternary multiples.”
