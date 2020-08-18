Quaternary Multiples! Huh?

Twins marry twins and have babies at the same time.

The sisters in 2017

at the annual Twins Day festival.

The brothers proposed the following February,

and they got married in a joint wedding in 2018.

They live together in the same home recently shared

Brittany and Briana Salyers wrote in their announcement on Instagram

that their children won’t just be cousins,

but “full genetic siblings and quaternary multiples.”

