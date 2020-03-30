Quarantineandchill: Spike Lee releases the script for his unmade Jackie Robinson film

ABC/Fred Lee(NEW YORK) — Spike Lee is giving fans plenty to do during their #quarantineandchill down time. In a new Instagram post, the Oscar winner announced he’s released the script for his unmade Jackie Robinson film, which dates back to 1996, the year he wrote it.

“Afternoon From Da Corona Epicenter Of The USA-NYC,” Lee wrote, sharing a video of himself sitting on his couch. “I Dug Deep Into Da 40 Acres Vault And Pulled Out This Script From One Of My EPIC Dream (Never Got Made) Projects-JACKIE ROBINSON.”

“You Do Not Have To Be A Baseball Fan To Enjoy,” he continued. “This Script Is A Great American Story. Be Safe. Peace, Light And Love. And Dat’s Da “Brooklyn Dodger” Truth, Ruth. YA-DIG? SHO-NUFF.”

In his video, Lee reveals that his script — which was his fifth draft of the screenplay — centered around one special actor: Oscar-winner Denzel Washington.

Lee said he hoped to re-team with his Malcolm X star, but Denzel says he felt “too old” to play the baseball legend, who helped to shatter MLB’s color barrier.

“Hope you enjoy it,” Spike said. “If not, that’s alright too. It’s never getting made, but I wanted to share this script with you. Be safe! Be safe! Social distancing! Peace.”

