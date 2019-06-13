Put Your Phone Away

Not just while you are driving but at the pool too.The world’s largest lifeguard organization claims there’s a direct link between child drownings and the smartphones parents hold in their hands.

“We’re experiencing on a daily basis that people treat swimming pools like a kindergarten and simply

don’t pay attention,” said Peter Harzheim, president of the German federation of swimming pool supervisors, according to the newspaper.

“Families should not be busy with their smart devices while children are swimming and should avoid filling the swimming pool

to the maximum,” Abu Dhabi Police said in a statement, according to The National.

“I don’t think parents understand how quickly and quietly drowning occurs,” Sharon Evans, an

outreach coordinator for Cook Children’s hospital, said in a statement.

“There is no thrashing, no yelling for help. The drowning child is just trying to push down on the water to get their head

above the surface to gasp a breath of air.”

