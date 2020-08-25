Puppy Breath Perfume?

Domfotoskazok|Bigstock

There is a new fragrance on the market for dog lovers of all kinds.

The new smell comes in a variety of forms including a 1 oz. cologne spray,

a 3.4 oz. cologne spray, a shower gel,

a body lotion, a massage oil, a mini splash,

and an atmosphere diffuser.

Demeter Fragrance has officially launched its latest scent, Puppy’s Breath,

which “took over 20 years to perfect.”

But fret not, the fragrance doesn’t actually smell like a puppy’s breath, but rather captures the experience of meeting an adorable and loving new puppy for the very first time.