bilha golan|BigStock

Talk about “Groundhogs Day.” Groundhog Day 2021 will be celebrated at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania,

at approximately 6:30 a.m. (3:30 am Pacific time) on Tuesday, Feb. 2. (Today)

So by the time we wake up we will already know if a shadow was seen, if Spring is on the way,

and what ever the answer is…Phil is only 35 – 40% accurate.

So there’s that!!!

That’s when Punxsutawney Phil is anticipated to leave his burrow and look

for his shadow for the 135th time, according to The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069