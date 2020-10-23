Pumpkin Squashing

The annual squishing of the squash.

Elephants at the Oregon Zoo demolished a couple of the area’s largest pumpkins

Friday morning during the 22nd annual Squishing of the Squash.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting our ability to gather in large groups,

we couldn’t invite visitors this year, but we couldn’t let the elephants miss out on the fun,”

said Bob Lee, who oversees the zoo elephant area.

“Our elephant family got one 800-pound pumpkin and another

600-pound one to stomp on, munch on and play with.”

