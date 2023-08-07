Public invited to pay final respects to Sinéad O’Connor ahead of private burial

David Corio/Redferns

Sinéad O’Connor‘s family is giving fans a chance to say goodbye to the singer, who passed away in late July at the age of 56. The Irish Times reports that a private burial for Sinéad will happen Tuesday, August 7, in Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland, but fans are being asked to come out and show their love and support ahead of the funeral.

A statement released on behalf of the family reveals that fans will have “an opportunity to pay their final respects to Sinéad O’ Connor, when her funeral cortege will progress along the seafront in Bray, past the home that she lived in for 15 years, Montobello, Strand Road in Bray, Co Wicklow.” The procession is expected to begin at 10:30 a.m.

“Sinéad loved living in Bray and the people in it,” the statement continued. “With this procession, her family would like to acknowledge the outpouring of love for her from the people of Co Wicklow and beyond, since she left last week, to go to another place.”

Meanwhile, Sinéad is already being honored in County Wicklow. People reports that the Dublin-based creative agency The Tenth Man has created a hillside installation paying tribute to the singer; it reads “ÉIRE (heart) SINÉAD,” which translates to “Ireland Loves Sinead.” The installation is located on Bray Head hillside, near where the singer once had a home.

