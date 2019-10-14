“Prove Them Wrong!” Chronicles Healing a Traumatic Life [Podcast]

October 14, 2019

Carol Jean Wilson is a former Police Lieutenant and Detective with over 15 years of experience in law enforcement, and now the author of a new book, Prove Them Wrong!, which details her story of triumph over tragedy, of surviving an abusive childhood which included her mother committing suicide. Carol Jean's husband died early in their relationship. She also suffered through the loss of a child, stillborn. Carol Jean knows the value and importance of sharing her story and encouraging others to do so as well, so that healing can occur.

www.caroljeanwilson.com

Inspirational Women is a weekly podcast that features women who are leaders in their field, entrepreneurs, authors or women carving new paths in education, the environment, charities, crime prevention, health care, domestic issues, and youth outreach.

