“Prove Them Wrong!” Chronicles Healing a Traumatic Life [Podcast]

Carol Jean Wilson is a former Police Lieutenant and Detective with over 15 years of experience in law enforcement, and now the author of a new book, Prove Them Wrong!, which details her story of triumph over tragedy, of surviving an abusive childhood which included her mother committing suicide. Carol Jean's husband died early in their relationship. She also suffered through the loss of a child, stillborn. Carol Jean knows the value and importance of sharing her story and encouraging others to do so as well, so that healing can occur.

