Do you care about saving the lives of animals around the world? Okay, then keep reading…

PAWS – aka Progressive Animal Welfare Society – is sheltering hundreds of animals every year to help them find their forever home. If you’re looking for a pet to call your own, stop by their website to see the animals they have available for you! If you’re not looking to adopt, please consider donating to their cause so they can continue helping animals help people like you. For more info or to donate visit paws.org!