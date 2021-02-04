Priyanka Chopra reflects on Nick Jonas' proposal: "When he knows, he knows"

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra admits she and husband Nick Jonas had a whirlwind romance. The Jonas Brother famously proposed shortly after the two started dating.

In a new interview with Elle UK, the White Tiger actress revealed Nick popped the question after eight weeks of dating.

“I didn’t expect the proposal at that point… It was two months,” Chopra laughed. “I thought it would happen, but it was still a complete shock.”

The 38-year-old admitted that she “wanted something serious” with Jonas, but didn’t expect it to happen so quickly.

Chopra adds the lightning-fast proposal is totally on par with her husband’s mentality, telling the publication, “One thing to know about my husband is that when he makes up his mind, he’ll get what he wants!”

“When he knows, he knows,” she sweetly expressed. “There’s such a sublime confidence to it that you can’t help but be like, ‘Okay.'”

As for how the two met and became an item, Chopra revealed, “We were just sporadically meeting for about two years [before we started officially dating]. We were texting and stuff.”

The Quantico star admitted that, at the time, “I was taking a hiatus from guys at that point. I didn’t want anyone romantically.But there’s always been something about Nick, which is why we always ended up staying in touch, no matter where we were.

After he proposed two months into their relationship, Chopra confessed, “I relinquished control, and I just went with it.”

Even though the two lovebirds are currently working on individual projects, they still make time for themselves amid their hectic schedules because “It was our rule when we first got married.”

Says Chopra, “We see each other every three weeks. Wherever we are in the world, we fly to each other.”

The two wed on December 1, 2018.

By Megan Stone

