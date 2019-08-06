Private Jet Carrying P!nk’s Crew Crash Lands… All okay!

The headline says it all really (I didn’t want to freak anyone out) Here are some pics and video too.

Private jet carrying Pink’s manager and crew crash lands and bursts into flames in Denmark after her performance in Norway https://t.co/23GVnUnUd7 pic.twitter.com/KvZYz202Qi — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 6, 2019

Scary deal… The “bursts into flames” part especially. SO happy to hear everyone is just fine. Hope they get a night off to process the traumatizing event.

Yes… I used the 20 year old picture of P!nk on purpose. Cause her hair was actually… ahem… pink and it’s just an adorable pic.