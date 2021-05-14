Princess Diana musical written by Bon Jovi’s David Bryan is returning to Broadway

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

When David Bryan isn’t playing keyboards for Bon Jovi, he writes Tony Award-winning musicals. With Broadway now reopening after the pandemic shutdown, his latest is returning to the stage.

Diana: The Musical, based on the life of Princess Diana, will now resume previews November 2, with a November 17 opening night. Ahead of that, as previously reported, the show will stream on Netflix on October 1.

Tickets are now on sale for performances through November 20, 2022, but if things change — like if pandemic restrictions return — you’ll be able to get your money back for any performance through January 17, 2022.

David wrote the music and lyrics for Diana: The Musical. He’s also a Tony-winner for the 2009 musical Memphis, which he co-wrote. In addition, he co-wrote the 2008 off-Broadway show The Toxic Avenger. He and his collaborator Joe DiPietro are now working on an original musical called Chasing the Song.

Meanwhile, as previously reported, a never-before-seen Bon Jovi concert performance will be screened at drive-in theaters nationwide on May 22.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.