Prince's ashes to be placed on display to honor fifth anniversary of his passing

Nearly five years ago, the legendary Prince unexpectedly passed away. To mark the somber occasion, the singer’s iconic Minnesota estate, Paisley Park, will open its doors to the public, for free, to celebrate his legacy.

The estate, which Prince hailed as his creative sanctuary, will also put his ashes on display for those who wish to pay their respects.

According to the Paisley Park website, the memorial opens 9 a.m. local time on April 21 so fans can honor Prince on the fifth anniversary of his death. While the event is free of charge, advance tickets are required to enter — which they can be reserved on Eventbrite.

Those unable to attend will be able to sign up for an online experience to pay tribute to the performer.

Besides being allowed to view Prince’s ashes, visitors are encouraged to “leave flowers, mementos, and other memorial items in front of the Love Symbol statue outside the Paisley Park main entrance.”

Alan Seiffert, Paisley Park Executive Director, said in a statement the eight-time Grammy winner’s death “remains incomprehensible to all of us,” and the celebration will hopefully bring healing.

“We celebrate his life and legacy every day at Paisley Park, a place that Prince wanted to share with the world,” continued Seiffert. “So, on this day especially, we acknowledge the incredible force and inspiration Prince is in people’s lives and open up our doors for them to pay their respects.”

The “Purple Rain” singer died April 21, 2016, of an accidental overdose of the pain medication Fentanyl. He was 57.

By Megan Stone

