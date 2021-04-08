Previously unreleased Prince album, ‘Welcome 2 America,’ due out in July; listen to title track

Â© The Prince Estate/Photo: Mike Ruiz

A previously unheard studio album that Prince recorded in 2010 called Welcome 2 America will get its release on July 30 in multiple formats and configurations.

The 12-track collection finds Prince musing on a variety of issues and themes that concerned him about the state of the U.S. at the time, and that now seem prescient.

In advance of Welcome 2 America‘s arrival, the album’s title track has been released as a digital single and via streaming services.

The song features Prince offering up a spoken-word critique of modern-day America focusing on the superficiality of social media, reality TV and celebrity culture, the corporate-run music business and more.

Welcome 2 America, which you can pre-order now, will be available on CD, vinyl LP and digitally, as well as a deluxe version featuring the CD, the LP and a Blu-ray with a video of a full unreleased concert that Prince played with his New Power Generation backing band in April 2011 at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

The concert featured performances of Prince classics like “Controversy,” “Let’s Go Crazy,” “Delirious,” “1999,” “Little Red Corvette,” “Purple Rain” and “Kiss,” as well as covers of songs by India.Arie, Janet Jackson, Bob Dylan, Wild Cherry, Kool & the Gang and Roxy Music.

The deluxe collection comes packaged with a 32-page companion book and a variety of memorabilia, including a photographic art print and a poster, as well as replicas of a setlist, a ticket and backstage passes.

Limited-edition colored vinyl variants of the Welcome 2 America LP are available at Prince’s online store and Target.

This Sunday evening, a segment focusing on the story behind Welcome 2 America will air on CBS’ 60 Minutes.

Here’s the Welcome 2 America track list:

“Welcome 2 America”

“Running Game (Son of a Slave Master)”

“Born 2 Die”

“1000 Light Years from Here”

“Hot Summer”

“Stand Up and B Strong” (Soul Asylum cover)

“Check the Record”

“Same Page, Different Book”

“When She Comes”

“1010 (Rin Tin Tin)”

“Yes”

“One Day We Will All B Free”

And here’s the Blu-ray’s track list (Live at The Forum, April 28, 2011):

“Joy in Repetition”

“Brown Skin” (India.Arie cover)

“17 Days”

“Shhh”

“Controversy”

“Theme from ‘Which Way Is Up'” (Stargard cover)

“What Have You Done for Me Lately” (Janet Jackson cover)

“Partyman”

“Make You Feel My Love” (Bob Dylan cover)

“Misty Blue” (Eddy Arnold cover)

“Let’s Go Crazy

“Delirious”

“1999”

“Little Red Corvette”

“Purple Rain”

“The Bird” (The Time cover – Prince composition)

“Jungle Love” (The Time cover – Prince composition)

“A Love Bizarre” (Sheila E. cover – Prince composition)

“Kiss”

“Play That Funky Music” (Wild Cherry cover)

“Inglewood Swinging” (cover of Kool & the Gang’s “Hollywood Swinging”)

“Fantastic Voyage” (Lakeside cover)

“More Than This” (Roxy Music cover)

