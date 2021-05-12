Previous inductees Carole King & Tina Turner thank Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for second inductions

Courtesy Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2021 class of inductees this morning, and some of those artists are expressing their gratitude for being recognized for a second time.

Carole King was one of the six artists chosen for induction in the Performer category this year, but she was first inducted in 1990. That time, though, it was in a non-performing category: She was honored with her late ex-husband and longtime collaborator Gerry Goffin for their work as hit songwriters for artists like The Monkees, The Drifters, Bobby Vee, The Chiffons, Aretha Franklin and more.

Now that she’s going in for her solo work, Carole posted a message on her socials acknowledging her second honor.

“I wanted to be a songwriter so I could meet all the great artists and they would know who I was,” she wrote. “I thought being inducted into the @rockhall as a songwriter with Gerry Goffin was the pinnacle. Until now. Thank you for ALSO inducting me as an artist.”

Tina Turner, who was also previously inducted in 1991 as one-half of Ike & Tina Turner, is also going in this year a second time, this time as a solo performer.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be included into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame amongst such amazing artists! Thank you for all your continued love and support over the years! Love, Tina,” the Queen of Rock and Roll wrote on Instagram.

Carole and Tina are only the second and third women ever to be inducted into the Rock Hall twice, after Stevie Nicks.

Yet another artist who’s being inducted for a second time this year is Dave Grohl. His band Foo Fighters is being inducted, but he was already in the Hall as a member of his former group, Nirvana.

