Preventing Coastal Erosion One Beer Bottle At A Time

Three students from Tulane University have made it their mission to address landfills and coastal erosion simultaneously.

They want to turn the millions of empty beer bottles that New Orleans produces into sand.

The three students, Max Landy, Max Steitz and Franziska Trautmann,

are no strangers to environmental activism, having previously founded the innovative startup

Plant The Peace that gets people to raise money for planting trees by playing online games.

Now they’ve turned their attention to launching a new glass recycling program,

city-wide, that will convert waste glass into sand that can then be used to help protect

the flood-prone state from further erosion.

“We’ll have a workplace and a traveling glass recycling operation

We can go to bars and pick up glass and drive, while simultaneously making the sand.

It’s really efficient. It crushes a bottle about every 1 to 2 seconds.”

Frankly, it sounds like an incredible idea and it’s easy to imagine revelers at New Orleans bars

cheering and collecting their empties when the “sand man” arrives.

Kudos to these young innovators.

What idea do you have to change your community?

