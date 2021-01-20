Presidential Inauguration Fun Facts

Barack Obama was sworn in 4 times.
And attracted record breaking crowds.
Chuck Norris was a guest at George W. Bush’s 2001 inauguration
Bill Clinton’s inauguration was the first ever to be streamed.
The blueberry Jelly bean was created for Ronald Regan’s inauguration
Jimmy Carter was inaugurated with his “nick” name
Richard Nixon didn’t want pigeons at his inauguration
Lyndon B. Johnson was sworn in on an airplane
Harry S. Truman’s was the first televised inauguration
William Henry Henderson spoke for 2 hours at his inauguration
Calvin Coolidge’s dad swore him in
Warren Harding was the first pres.-elect to arrive at an inauguration in a car
Canaries and champagne froze at Ulysses S. Grant’s inauguration
Andrew Jackson was tipsy at his swearing in
John Quincy Adams was the first to wear pants to an inauguration
James Madison hosted the first inaugural ball
John Adams first to skip successors inauguration
Inaugurations used to be in March
George Washington borrowed money to attend his inauguration
