Presidential Inauguration Fun Facts

mast3r|BigStock

Barack Obama was sworn in 4 times.

And attracted record breaking crowds.

Chuck Norris was a guest at George W. Bush’s 2001 inauguration

Bill Clinton’s inauguration was the first ever to be streamed.

The blueberry Jelly bean was created for Ronald Regan’s inauguration

Jimmy Carter was inaugurated with his “nick” name

Richard Nixon didn’t want pigeons at his inauguration

Lyndon B. Johnson was sworn in on an airplane

Harry S. Truman’s was the first televised inauguration

William Henry Henderson spoke for 2 hours at his inauguration

Calvin Coolidge’s dad swore him in

Warren Harding was the first pres.-elect to arrive at an inauguration in a car

Canaries and champagne froze at Ulysses S. Grant’s inauguration

Andrew Jackson was tipsy at his swearing in

John Quincy Adams was the first to wear pants to an inauguration

James Madison hosted the first inaugural ball

John Adams first to skip successors inauguration

Inaugurations used to be in March

George Washington borrowed money to attend his inauguration

