President Trump’s Valet Tested Positive for COVID-19

A member of the US Navy, assigned to the White House and working closely with the President of the United States has tested positive for the coronavirus.

One of President Trump’s personal valets has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a report.https://t.co/zO4AF3XTjE — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 7, 2020

Valets are a very important part of the White House staff and work in close quarters with the President and his family. Senior members of the White House staff, including the President and Vice President continue to be tested often and, according to White House physicians, are healthy.

We’re keeping this essential employee, an honorable member of the U.S. military in our thoughts and prayers.