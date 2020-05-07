Credit: BigStockPhoto

President Trump’s Valet Tested Positive for COVID-19

May 7, 2020

A member of the US Navy, assigned to the White House and working closely with the President of the United States has tested positive for the coronavirus.

 

Valets are a very important part of the White House staff and work in close quarters with the President and his family.  Senior members of the White House staff, including the President and Vice President continue to be tested often and, according to White House physicians, are healthy.

We’re keeping this essential employee, an honorable member of the U.S. military in our thoughts and prayers.

About Seth

Avatar
Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
