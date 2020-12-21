Premiere: A Great Big World rocks out at home in new Christmas video

Josh Wool

A Great Big World has released a video for their funky, upbeat new holiday song, “Wrap Me Up.”

The group’s Ian Axel and Chad King, and each member of their band, played the song at their respective, festively decorated homes, and the footage has now been edited together for a full band performance.

In the song, Chad laments the fact that he has no money to buy his loved one a lot of gifts this Christmas, but then adds, “I’ve got something special/that you can’t find at any story/you won’t need a warranty/that I can guarantee/just wrap me up under the Christmas tree.”

“Wrap Me Up” is the second AGBW single of 2020, following “I Will Always Be There,” which came out in April.

By Andrea Dresdale

