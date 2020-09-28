Pregnant Wife Saves Hubby From Shark

Margot Dukes-Eddy did not hesitate when she jumped into the middle of a shark attack.
All she knew was her husband had been bitten by a shark and was in trouble.
She jumped in for the rescue.
Last month we did a story about a man who beat up a shark to save his wife.
I know that adrenalin is responsible for super human strength,
but I might think twice before jumping into water where there is definitely a shark.
