Pregnant Katy Perry offers sneak peek of baby's nursery

Liza Voloshin

Katy Perry is getting ready to welcome a daughter with fiancé Orlando Bloom, and she used this weekend’s third and final #SmileSunday livestream to give fans a peek at the baby’s nursery.

“I’m going to show you my baby room. Ready? Just a little. Just a little sneak peek!” says Katy in the video, which has been posted on her Twitter fanpage, PERRYLEGION.  “I have some little clothes on the wall, and then I have like, a little pink room.”

The tour also included a look at the nursery’s lights, changing station and crib.  Another fan shared a snap of Katy holding up a onesie with Bloom’s face printed on it.

Perry revealed her pregnancy back in March, a month after announcing her engagement to Bloom.  The two later confirmed that they’re expecting a little girl.

The child will be Katy’s first and Bloom’s second.  The Pirates of the Caribbean actor shares a nine-year-old son, Flynn, from his previous marriage to model Miranda Kerr.

 

 

