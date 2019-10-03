Pre Game Today Expect Delays

Travel officials are expecting travel delays ahead of the Seahawks’ Thursday night (tonight) game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Our own A.J. will be at the KING 5 studios for Harvest donations so don’t forget your non perishable donations.

We expect heavier than usual traffic and since the game starts in the middle of afternoon rush hour, there are not many

good alternative routes to avoid the congestion completely,” said a spokesperson with the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Kickoff between the Seahawks and Rams is at 5:20 p.m.

