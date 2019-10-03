WARM1069.com

Pre Game Today Expect Delays

October 3, 2019

Travel officials are expecting travel delays ahead of the Seahawks’ Thursday night (tonight) game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Our own A.J. will be at the KING 5 studios for Harvest donations so don’t forget your non perishable donations.

We expect heavier than usual traffic and since the game starts in the middle of afternoon rush hour, there are not many

good alternative routes to avoid the congestion completely,” said a spokesperson with the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Kickoff between the Seahawks and Rams is at 5:20 p.m.

More info: HERE

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
