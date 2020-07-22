Post Malone's new rosé "pairs perfect with sunset…but you can't eat it. I've tried"

Greg Reego

Post Malone‘s new signature rosé wine, Maison No. 9, is a hit: Within two days of its launch, he sold 50,000 bottles of the pink stuff. If you want to try it, the “Circles” singer has some food pairing recommendations for fans, and even offers advice about what kind of glass you should drink it out of.

“It’s so crisp. It has a little strawberry, and it pairs perfect with the sunset,” Post, who personally selected the grapes for the wine, explains to the Wall Street Journal.

“You know, red wine goes with meat, white wine goes with fish, but this one pairs perfect with the sunset. But that’s not food, you can’t eat it — I’ve tried.”

Seriously, though, he advises, “I’d say there’s nothing wrong with a buttered white fish and a little pilaf or a risotto or something. Or just some chicken tenders and french fries…I want you to drink it with every meal and see what tastes good for you.”

As for how you should drink it, Post says, “You know those little wine glasses that don’t have a stem? I [put in] one or two ice cubes and fill the rest up as high as you can get without spilling it…I take a couple of sips of it to enjoy it, and then I like to chug the rest of it.”

The wine may even help you with your mental health. Post tells the Wall Street Journal he named the rosé after the nine of swords in the tarot card deck, which represents anxiety — something he’s struggled with all his life. Wine, he says, helps calm him down.

“I tried [it] and I was like, ‘This is helpful to me; it tastes good, and it makes me feel happy,” he explains.

You’re not the only one, Post.

