Post Malone turned away from Australian bar for violating their tattoo policy

Chris Putnam/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Post Malone‘s many tattoos disqualified him from enjoying a couple of drinks at a swanky rooftop bar in Australia.

﻿The West Australia﻿ caught up with the singer, who described how he was turned away from the QT Perth hotel venue. Apparently, the bar prohibits “face, neck, and offensive tattoos” — so Posty and his famous ink ran afoul of the dress code.

“They turned me away for my tattoos,” he confirmed. The artist added he had “never really experienced anything like that” before.

At least the “Circles” singer had a backup plan; his entourage apparently hit up the local DoubleTree by Hilton to enjoy a few rounds at its 18 Knots rooftop bar. According to witnesses, Posty was granted special entry. He bought drinks and hung out with some of the bar’s patrons.

As for the QT Perth hotel, they issued an apology for turning away a celebrity.

In a statement emailed to Daily Mail Australia, the venue wrote, “At QT, we aim to welcome everyone and celebrate the uniqueness of each individual. QT has been recognized for this for many years. However, on Saturday night, our third-party security did not exercise the appropriate discretion and we take full responsibility for this. We sincerely apologize to the individuals affected.”

Post wrapped a slew of Australian shows on Sunday, where he had opened for the rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers.

