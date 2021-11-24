Post Malone treats rosé lovers to new Maison No. 9 merch

Courtesy Maison No. 9

If you’ve browsed the rosé section of your local liquor store lately, chances are you passed by a bottle of Post Malone‘s wine, Maison No. 9. If you need a visual, the wine comes in a sleek bottle with white lettering and a glass stopper. Now, to help wine lovers get excited for the holidays, the “Circles” singer has dropped a brand new collection of merchandise that celebrates his pink drink.

The capsule collection includes shirts, hats, sweaters, scarves and more. One of the more unique additions is a pair of white tube socks that bears the brand’s logo and has a description of the wine printed on the side.

Posty also has something for those wine drinkers who love spoiling their dogs: a $20 pink, plush, dog-toy version of the wine bottle.

The exclusive new merch is available to purchase now on the Maison No. 9 website.

Maison No. 9 has a 4.1 out of 5 rating on the popular wine app Vivino.

