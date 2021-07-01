Post Malone teams with Jägermeister to celebrate the return of nightlife

Courtesy of JÃ¤germeister

As nightlife returns to the U.S., Post Malone is teaming up with Jägermeister to help celebrate those local businesses and communities that were affected by the pandemic and now need support.

The “Circles” singer has joined the liquor brand’s #SaveTheNight initiative, which will see him taking part in several events. He’ll do an exclusive virtual meet and greet with a few lucky fans at save-the-night.com. He’ll also take part in the brand’s “Our Stages, Our Stories” series, talking about how important independent music venues were to the launch of his career.

Finally, Post will star in a short film called Night Lights, in which he’ll reflect on the loss of nightlife over the past year-and-a-half, and what it means to him to have it back.

“So many awesome fans and artists have stepped up to support venues and communities that have been struggling. I’m excited to join the party with Jägermeister and celebrate music and nightlife across the world.” says Post in a statement.

Post certainly knows the importance that alcohol has to night life. In addition to this new partnership with Jägermeister, he’s also worked extensively with Bud Light, and he even has his own brand of rosé called Maison No. 9.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.