Post Malone, Taylor, Ed, JoBros, Lewis Capaldi among nominees for 2020 'Billboard' Music Awards

Post Malone has run “Circles” around his fellow nominees for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.
The singer and rapper is nominated 16 times over 15 categories, including Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top Streaming Songs Artist. He also received multiple nominations for his album Hollywood’s Bleeding.
Other artists who received multiple nominations this year include Taylor Swift with six, Maren Morris, Dan + Shay, Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran and The Jonas Brothers with four each, and Lewis Capaldi and Shawn Mendes, with three apiece.
Elton John, at age 73, is the oldest solo artist to receive nominations this year: He’s up for Top Touring Artist against Pink, Ed Sheeran, Metallica and the oldest group to be nominated, The Rolling Stones. Elton’s also up for Top Rock Tour against Metallica and the Stones.
The nominations are based on the Billboard chart period running from March 23, 2019 through March 14, 2020. That’s because the awards were originally scheduled to take place on April 29, but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That explains why, for example, Taylor has nominations for her album Lover, and not for her most recent album, folklore, and why Harry Styles only has one nomination, for Chart Achievement.
Kelly Clarkson will return as host for the Billboard Music Awards, which will air live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on October 14 on NBC.
Here are the nominees in some of the top categories:
ARTIST AWARDS
Top Artist
Billie Eilish
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top New Artist
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Roddy Ricch
Billboard Chart Achievement Award (Fan Voted)
Mariah Carey
Luke Combs
Lil Nas X
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
Top Male Artist
DaBaby
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top Female Artist
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
BTS
Dan + Shay
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Top Streaming Songs Artist
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Song Sales Artist
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Radio Songs Artist
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Lizzo
Shawn Mendes
Post Malone
Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande
Top Touring Artist
Elton John
Metallica
P!nk
The Rolling Stones
Ed Sheeran
Top R&B Artist
Chris Brown
Khalid
Lizzo
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
Chris Brown
Khalid
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Summer Walker
Top R&B Tour
B2K
Janet Jackson
Khalid
Top Rap Artist
DaBaby
Juice WRLD
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Top Rap Male Artist
DaBaby
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Top Rap Female Artist
Cardi B
City Girls
Megan Thee Stallion
Top Rap Tour
Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Rock Artist
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Tame Impala
Tool
twenty one pilots
Top Rock Tour
Elton John
Metallica
The Rolling Stones
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Avicii
The Chainsmokers
DJ Snake
Illenium
Marshmello
ALBUM AWARDS
Top Billboard 200 Album
Billie Eilish When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande Thank U, Next
Khalid Free Spirit
Post Malone Hollywood’s Bleeding
Taylor Swift Lover
Top Soundtrack
Aladdin
Descendants 3
Frozen II
K-12 by Melanie Martinez
The Dirt by Mötley Crüe
Top R&B Album
Beyoncé Homecoming: The Live Album
Justin Bieber Changes
Chris Brown Indigo
Khalid Free Spirit
Summer Walker Over It
Top Rap Album
DaBaby Kirk
Juice WRLD Death Race For Love
Post Malone Hollywood’s Bleeding
Roddy Ricch Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial
Young Thug So Much Fun
Top Dance/Electronic Album
Avicii Tim
The Chainsmokers World War Joy
Illenium Ascend
Marshmello Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set
Alan Walker Different World
SONG AWARDS
Top Hot 100 Song
Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”
Billie Eilish “bad guy”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Lizzo “Truth Hurts”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”
Top Streaming Song
Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”
Billie Eilish “bad guy”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Lil Tecca “Ran$om”
Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Top Selling Song
Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”
Billie Eilish “bad guy”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Lizzo “Truth Hurts”
Blake Shelton “God’s Country”
Top Radio Song
Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”
Jonas Brothers “Sucker”
Khalid “Talk”
Lizzo “Truth Hurts”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber “I Don’t Care”
Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)
Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”
Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber “I Don’t Care”
Top R&B Song
Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”
Doja Cat & Tyga “Juicy”
Khalid “Talk”
Lizzo “Good As Hell”
The Weeknd “Heartless”
Top Rap Song
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Lil Tecca “Ran$om”
Lizzo “Truth Hurts”
Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Post Malone “Wow.”
Top Rock Song
Imagine Dragons “Bad Liar”
Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker “I Think I’m Okay”
Panic! At The Disco “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”
Twenty One Pilots “Chlorine”
Twenty One Pilots “The Hype”
Top Dance/Electronic Song
Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”
Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee “Close To Me”
Illenium & Jon Bellion “Good Things Fall Apart”
Kygo x Whitney Houston “Higher Love”
Marshmello ft. Chvrches “Here With Me”