Post Malone, Taylor, Ed, JoBros, Lewis Capaldi among nominees for 2020 'Billboard' Music Awards

SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

Post Malone has run “Circles” around his fellow nominees for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

The singer and rapper is nominated 16 times over 15 categories, including Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top Streaming Songs Artist. He also received multiple nominations for his album Hollywood’s Bleeding.

Other artists who received multiple nominations this year include Taylor Swift with six, Maren Morris, Dan + Shay, Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran and The Jonas Brothers with four each, and Lewis Capaldi and Shawn Mendes, with three apiece.

Elton John, at age 73, is the oldest solo artist to receive nominations this year: He’s up for Top Touring Artist against Pink, Ed Sheeran, Metallica and the oldest group to be nominated, The Rolling Stones. Elton’s also up for Top Rock Tour against Metallica and the Stones.

The nominations are based on the Billboard chart period running from March 23, 2019 through March 14, 2020. That’s because the awards were originally scheduled to take place on April 29, but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That explains why, for example, Taylor has nominations for her album Lover, and not for her most recent album, folklore, and why Harry Styles only has one nomination, for Chart Achievement.

Kelly Clarkson will return as host for the Billboard Music Awards, which will air live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on October 14 on NBC.

Here are the nominees in some of the top categories:

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist

Billie Eilish

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top New Artist

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Roddy Ricch

Billboard Chart Achievement Award (Fan Voted)

Mariah Carey

Luke Combs

Lil Nas X

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Top Male Artist

DaBaby

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Song Sales Artist

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Radio Songs Artist

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Lizzo

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Top Touring Artist

Elton John

Metallica

P!nk

The Rolling Stones

Ed Sheeran

Top R&B Artist

Chris Brown

Khalid

Lizzo

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Chris Brown

Khalid

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Summer Walker

Top R&B Tour

B2K

Janet Jackson

Khalid

Top Rap Artist

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Top Rap Male Artist

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

City Girls

Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour

Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Tame Impala

Tool

twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour

Elton John

Metallica

The Rolling Stones

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Avicii

The Chainsmokers

DJ Snake

Illenium

Marshmello

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album

Billie Eilish When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande Thank U, Next

Khalid Free Spirit

Post Malone Hollywood’s Bleeding

Taylor Swift Lover

Top Soundtrack

Aladdin

Descendants 3

Frozen II

K-12 by Melanie Martinez

The Dirt by Mötley Crüe

Top R&B Album

Beyoncé Homecoming: The Live Album

Justin Bieber Changes

Chris Brown Indigo

Khalid Free Spirit

Summer Walker Over It

Top Rap Album

DaBaby Kirk

Juice WRLD Death Race For Love

Post Malone Hollywood’s Bleeding

Roddy Ricch Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial

Young Thug So Much Fun

Top Dance/Electronic Album

Avicii Tim

The Chainsmokers World War Joy

Illenium Ascend

Marshmello Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set

Alan Walker Different World

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song

Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”

Billie Eilish “bad guy”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Lizzo “Truth Hurts”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”

Top Streaming Song

Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”

Billie Eilish “bad guy”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Lil Tecca “Ran$om”

Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Top Selling Song

Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”

Billie Eilish “bad guy”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Lizzo “Truth Hurts”

Blake Shelton “God’s Country”

Top Radio Song

Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”

Jonas Brothers “Sucker”

Khalid “Talk”

Lizzo “Truth Hurts”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber “I Don’t Care”

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)

Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”

Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber “I Don’t Care”

Top R&B Song

Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”

Doja Cat & Tyga “Juicy”

Khalid “Talk”

Lizzo “Good As Hell”

The Weeknd “Heartless”

Top Rap Song

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Lil Tecca “Ran$om”

Lizzo “Truth Hurts”

Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Post Malone “Wow.”

Top Rock Song

Imagine Dragons “Bad Liar”

Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker “I Think I’m Okay”

Panic! At The Disco “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

Twenty One Pilots “Chlorine”

Twenty One Pilots “The Hype”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”

Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee “Close To Me”

Illenium & Jon Bellion “Good Things Fall Apart”

Kygo x Whitney Houston “Higher Love”

Marshmello ft. Chvrches “Here With Me”