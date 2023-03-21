Post Malone settles “Circles” lawsuit, the day the trial was scheduled to begin

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

Post Malone has reportedly settled the authorship dispute over his hit song “Circles,” the very day jury selection in the trial was scheduled to commence.

The suit was brought by Canadian musician Tyler Armes in 2020, who claimed he was owed partial ownership of “Circles” because he contributed a guitar riff and co-wrote the chords and bass line for the hit song.

Billboard reports Post has apparently worked things out with Armes after U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright announced a settlement had been reached. The announcement came just before jury selection was to begin.

Judge Otis also comically waved goodbye to the press who had packed the courtroom for the proceedings. In addition, court staff were seen clearing out musical equipment that was apparently going to be used for the trial.

Armes was also seen leaving the courthouse.

Leading up to the trial, Post rejected Armes’ claims he was due partial ownership of the song and was present at the August 2018 jam session that created fragments of the hit song.

A representative for Malone previously told Billboard, “It is an age-old story in the music business that when a song earns the type of runaway success that ‘Circles’ has garnered, an individual will come out of the woodwork to falsely claim to take credit for the song, and demand unwarranted and unearned windfall profits from the song.”

“This lawsuit arises from such a story,” the statement noted.

Details about the settlement have not been publicly released, nor has there been any public statement from Post or Armes.

