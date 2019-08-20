Posie’s or Selfie’s?

New study shows, “personality ratings for selfies with a physical appearance theme,were particularly negative.”

Turns out those who posted more photos taken by others (“posies“) were viewed as having greater self-esteem,

more adventurous, less lonely, more outgoing and having the potential for being a good friend.

On the other hand, those with more selfies in their feed were perceived to have more of the opposite traits.

And taking that selfie while flexing your muscles? A big no-no.

Full research results: HERE

