Credit: Jeni Foto | BigStockPhoto.com

Popsicles and Frozen Treats That Make You Go ‘Mmmmmmm’ [recipes]

I remember as a kid, making Kool-Aid and pouring into those oldschool Tupperware popsicle makers.  Well we’ve all come a long ways since then and the ‘healthier’ and ‘wiser’ me was searching for some frozen goodness for the kids AND myself.  Wow, check out some of these easy and amazing ideas below:

Frozen Yogurt Pops

Ice Cube Tray Cheesecake Bites Recipe

Homemade Peach Sorbet

3 Fruit and Veggie Popsicles

Festive Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

Super Yummy Raspberry Cheesecake Freezer Pops

Lots more (HERE).

credit:  Super Healthy Kids

 

