Sounds terrible but I guess it is a thing.

Forget M&M’s – would you like some mayo with your popcorn?

Cookbook author Molly Yeh hosts “Girl Meets Farm” on Food Network,

she got Twitter talking this week for her crunchy snap pea popcorn salad recipe.

The official instructions advise home chefs to mix white cheddar popcorn with a fresh

salad of snap peas, carrots and chopped celery, topped with a dressing of mayo, sour cream,

cider vinegar, sugar, Dijon mustard and shallot.

Some people even put fish in it.

Garnished with celery leaves and watercress, the salad is then ready to serve.

In the full Food Network clip, Yeh hyped up the salad as “a riff on an iconic Midwestern dish”

and said it could be eaten with a spoon.

Full story, recipe, and video: HERE

