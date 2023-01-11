Pop stars strike out: No Golden Globe for Gaga…or Taylor, Rihanna or Selena

HFPA/NBC

They’re three of the biggest names in pop music, but at the Golden Globes Tuesday night, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Rihanna all struck out when it came to taking home a trophy.

All three were nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Original Song from a Motion Picture, for the songs they wrote or co-wrote for, respectively, Top Gun: Maverick, Where the Crawdads Sing and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Rihanna also attended the ceremony with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, and drew admiring comments from presenter Niecy Nash, Billy Porter and even host Jerrod Carmichael, who told her, “You take all the time you want to get that album out, girl. Don’t let these fools on the internet pressure you into nothing!”

But ultimately, the winner in the category was “Naatu Naatu,” n catchy, super-upbeat song that soundtracks one of the major set pieces in the nominated Indian film RRR.

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez was nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy for Only Murders in the Building, but lost to Abbott Elementary‘s Quinta Brunson.

But all is not lost: Taylor, Gaga and Rihanna’s songs are all shortlisted for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards; they’ll find out if they’re official nominated on January 24.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.