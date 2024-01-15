Poop-Scented Candles & Chance to Name Roach After Your Ex

kwest19|BigStock

Roses are red, violets are blue, if you need a Valentine’s Day gift, how about a candle that smells like … poo?

Yes, you heard that right. The day of love is fast approaching, and the San Antonio Zoo has announced some new items and experiences to mark the occasion. Among the unique offerings is, drumroll please, a candle that smells like hippo poop.

“Did you know hippo poop is the cologne of the hippo world and is used to impress potential mates?” the zoo said in a news release. “So, if you’re looking to turn up the heat and attract that special someone, our poop-scented Hippo Love Candle is the rizz you need.”

Who needs flowers or chocolate? This one-of-a-kind candle mimics the signature scent of the fecal matter of the zoo’s beloved hippo resident, Timothy. It’s available for purchase up until Feb. 18.

