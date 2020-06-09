Poll shows “quarantunes” have helped people cope during quarantine

June 9, 2020

iStock/vladans(NEW YORK) — Fans weren’t able to attend live concerts while in lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, so they turned to the next best thing: recorded music.

People reports that, in a survey of 2,000 Americans, 81% say music has helped them cope during the pandemic, and those surveyed say they’ve been listening to music for an extra 38 minutes per day.  39% have even created special self-isolation playlists.

But it’s no surprise that music listening has increased, given that 58% of those surveyed say music is their go-to way of coping when any stressful situation arises. 

79% say music makes them more productive, and nearly half of respondents said music helps them sleep better.

Of course, you may want to take this survey with a grain of salt, given that it was conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with HARMAN International, a subsidiary of Samsung.  Among the company’s products are high-end audio systems and speakers, including the brands JBL, Infinity, Harmon/Kardon, Bang & Olufsen and more.

