Polish javelin thrower auctioned her Olympic medal to save a boys life.

Days after winning a silver medal at the Tokyo Summer Games,

Javelin thrower Maria Andrejczyk the 25-year-old announced on Facebook that her goal

was to raise $190,000 for an 8month old Polish child Miloszek Małysa,

to go to the United States for life-saving surgery.

Miloszek’s donation page is hoping to raise over $380,000

On Monday, the javelin thrower revealed that Polish convenience store chain

Zabka won the auction and contributed more than her goal.

She is “eternally grateful” to the company and honored to give them her medal,

“which for me is a symbol of struggle, faith and pursuit of dreams despite many odds.”

She says “I hope that for you it will be a symbol of the life we fought for together,”

Zabka tweeted that they actually want Andrejczyk to hold onto her special hardware.

