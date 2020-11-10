Police Surprise 90 Year Old Shirley

Police officers were caught on camera giving little Shirley a special birthday surprise.
The heartwarming video shows the 90-year-old open
her door in surprise to several Nyssa police officers waiting
with presents and balloons for her. The officers then sing happy birthday.
“One of the beautiful benefits of living and serving in our little town
is that we can take a break from training to swing by and wish Mrs. Shirley
Lassiter a very Happy 90th Birthday with her friends and family.
She’s an amazing young lady,” the Nyssa Police Department said.
Full Story and Video: HERE
Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069