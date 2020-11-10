Police Surprise 90 Year Old Shirley

Ocskay Mark|BigStock

Police officers were giving little Shirley a special birthday surprise.

The heartwarming video shows the 90-year-old open

her door in surprise to several waiting

with presents and balloons for her. The officers then sing happy birthday.

“One of the beautiful benefits of living and serving in our little town

is that we can take a break from training to swing by and wish Mrs. Shirley

Lassiter a very Happy 90th Birthday with her friends and family.

She’s an amazing young lady,” the said.

Full Story and Video: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069