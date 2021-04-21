Polar Bear Plus Grizzly Bear = Pizzly Bear

It’s a car, it’s a plant, nope it’s a bear, a hybrid.



With climate change pushing polar bears toward the brink,

nature has devised a new animal to help preserve the species — the Pizzly Bear.

First seen in the wild in 2006, this polar bear-grizzly hybrid

“is more resilient to climate change and better suited for warmer temperatures,”

according to authorities at Tennessee’s Vanderbilt University.

The Pizzly Bear, identifiable by their off-white coat and elongated schnoz,

were reportedly formed when melting sea ice forced the world’s

largest land carnivore to migrate inland.

There, they hooked up with grizzlies migrating north from Alaska.

This perhaps marks an evolutionary 180 from when polar bears and grizzlies

diverged from a common ancestor hundreds of thousands of years ago, Vital Ground reported.

It is not looking good for polar bears, with the decline on the melting sea ice

where they hunt seals — their preferred prey.

This could be why they mated with grizzly bears, whose jaws are better equipped

to eat plant tubers or scavenge carcasses when resources are scarce.

