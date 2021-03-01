'Pokémon 25: The Album,' featuring Katy Perry and Post Malone, due out fall 2020

Capitol Records

For those who missed the festivities of Pokémon Day, February 27, during which the beloved franchise celebrated its 25th anniversary, no worries. An album featuring all the acts who stepped up to applaud the milestone — called Pokémon 25: The Album — is due out later this year.

Katy Perry, Post Malone and Latin superstar J Balvin are among the artists who’ll appear on the album: All three took the virtual stage Saturday to celebrate the franchise’s anniversary.

According to the Pokémon website, the franchise will release Pokémon 25: The Album later this fall. It will include 14 songs from 11 different artists who record for Universal Music Group. It is currently unknown when the full track list will be revealed.

The album will include Post Malone’s recently-released cover of the Hootie and the Blowfish hit “I Only Wanna Be With You,” which was charting around the same time the first Pokémon games were released in Japan. Katy and Balvin will also record songs inspired by Pokémon.

The album is now available for pre-save.

Ahead of the album’s announcement, Malone headlined Pokémon Day’s celebratory concert on Saturday. His entire 13-minute virtual performance can be watched on YouTube.

By Megan Stone

