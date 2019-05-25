[Podcast] We’re So Xmas: Mermaids, Tinggly, Disney World & Messages from Andy Dick

Heather and Chrysanthemum Cliff the Christmas Elf talk about A Mermaid for Christmas (which is destined to be a classic Christmas movie), Tinggly gift boxes for easy holiday gifting, going to Disney World for Christmas, simple holiday decorating from Deckd, the right amount of time to leave up your tree and sending out holiday greetings from celebrities using the Cameo App!
The night jock and digital guy from Seattle’s Christmas Station, The New Warm 106.9, are soooo Xtra. Around here, it's always Christmas, and Heather & Cliff are there for it. From holiday scented deodorant to high tech festive décor, join them on the 25th of each month (and even more in December) all things Christmas!