[Podcast] One Hand Pulls Down the Pants and the Other…Does the Business

AJ, Anna and Lifecoach Laurie discuss everything from leaving your kids alone for the first time to bathroom etiquette...in particular AJ enlightens the ladies on what it's like to use a urinal.
AJ Battalio, the wide-awake voice of your morning commute, and Anna D, behind-the-WARM-scenes somewhat extraordinaire, are hopping on the PODCAST BANDWAGON to give you the best half hour they’ve got. Follow them for trending news stories, quirky sound effects, and off-the-cuff conversation that they swear was definitely not planned.