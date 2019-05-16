[Podcast] Listen & Learn: Flatulence and Other Facts Of Life!

This week, we find out that AJ (in the 14 years of knowing his wife) has NEVER heard her fart...EVER! She can't say the same about him though. We also talk about why smelling farts is healthy for you, and is year round school coming sooner than later? Plus Life Coach Laurie discusses why we all need to start believing more that we are enough...flaws and all. We are enough!
