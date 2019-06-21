[Podcast] Listen & Learn: Dirty Mouths And Dirty Fighting

AJ grosses the girls out (especially Anna) because he reveals he eats out of the trash (with a couple of conditions) and Life Coach Laurie talks about why dirty fighting to take things to a whole new...and not so pleasant level.
AJ Battalio, the wide-awake voice of your morning commute, and Anna D, behind-the-WARM-scenes somewhat extraordinaire, are hopping on the PODCAST BANDWAGON to give you the best half hour they’ve got. Follow them for trending news stories, quirky sound effects, and off-the-cuff conversation that they swear was definitely not planned.