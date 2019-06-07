[Podcast] Listen & Learn: Bikini Baristas and Other Big Parenting Moments!

This week, we discuss Anna's shock and awe moment when she pulled up for an iced latte with her 15 year old son and was greeted by a young lady in a bikini taking her order, AJ doesn't see the big deal but Anna is STILL mortified. Also, how our failures can define us...in a good way!
