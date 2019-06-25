[Podcast] Hallmark’s Christmas in July & Amazing Disney Dresses

June 25, 2019

Heather and Cliff give you all the details on the new Christmas movies that Hallmark is debuting in July as part of their Christmas Keepsake schedule, which includes 178 Christmas movies between July 12th and July 28th! Worried that you won't be able to watch the debut of Christmas Camp or A Merry Christmas Match? Cliff has all the details on how cord cutters can still get their Christmas movie fix.

Heather found some absolutely beautiful Disney Princess dresses that would be perfect for that Christmas wedding you've been planning (or if you want to make a HUGE splash at this year's Christmas party).

Finally, do you prefer a real Christmas tree or do you take the artificial route? Heather has some really interesting reasons that you might want to think about getting a real tree this year (in addition to the way they make your entire house smell like Christmas of course).

Christmas Camp: http://bit.ly/2J4LuUc

Steam the Hallmark Channel:
https://try.philo.com/
https://www.fubo.tv/welcome
https://www.playstation.com/en-us/network/vue/channels/
https://www.directvnow.com/
https://www.sling.com/

Amazing Disney Dresses: http://bit.ly/2JaG4XV

The night jock and digital guy from Seattle’s Christmas Station, The New Warm 106.9, are soooo Xtra. Around here, it's always Christmas, and Heather & Cliff are there for it. From holiday scented deodorant to high tech festive décor, join them on the 25th of each month (and even more in December) all things Christmas!

About Warm 106.9

Today's Music Variety fuels the sing-along-soundtrack that keeps the innovative workplaces in the Seattle area inspired with songs from the 80's through today. Warm cares about the community we live in through deep participation in hundreds of annual events that focus on women and families.
