[Podcast] Enough with Coach Laurie: Enough About Questions

June 6, 2019

There are three types of questions, yes or no, either or, or open ended. What is an
open-ended question and why do we want to use them?

In my 20 plus years as a life coach, I learned from my clients that most of us believe we are not enough, making it tough to purse our dreams . My goal is to encourage people to discover their purpose and make an impact, leave a legacy, even start a movement. Enough with Coach Laurie gives you action steps to making a difference not only in your life but of those around you. Are you ready to make an impact?

