Plug pulled on Harry Styles’ pre-Orange Bowl concert amid new COVID-19 surge

Handout/Helene Marie Pambrun via Getty Images

Harry Styles is bowing out of his upcoming pre-Orange Bowl concert as the country grapples with a new COVID-19 surge caused by the Omicron variant.

Capital One announced that it’s pulling the plug on its Capital One Beach Bash, which Harry was set to co-headline with Khalid in Miami, Florida on December 30.

“Due to increasing logistical and production challenges related to the pandemic and after consultation with the artists and their production teams, we have jointly made the difficult decision to cancel the Capital One Beach Bash,” organizers said in a statement on Tuesday. “While we are disappointed to not host the concert, we are excited for a great Playoff Semifinal game at the Capital One Orange Bowl.”

Tickets for the event were free but needed to be reserved in advance. Attendees were required to either be fully vaccinated or show a negative COVID-19 test taken within the past 72 hours before the start of the show.

