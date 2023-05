Have you had it up to here with misspelled words, misplaced commas and apostrophes gone rogue on live tv or business websites? You are not alone. Listen as Claire, Laurie and Anna talk about living in a world full of typos. So grab a red pen and get ready to laugh (and cringe) along with them. Also, Claire makes a confession and it has to do w/ our Seattle NHL team — it will leave you “Kracken” up. Or not.

LISTEN & LEARN OR NOT: HERE